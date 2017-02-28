Watchdog: Tunnels caught Israel off-guard in 2014 Gaza war
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 28, 2017
JERUSALEM — Israel's official government watchdog says the country was ill-prepared to handle the threat of underground tunnels from Gaza during the 2014 war, and the Cabinet was not provided enough information to make proper decisions about it.
The state comptroller released its long-awaited report on the war Tuesday, sparking immediate infighting in the military and government over who was to blame for the findings.
During a 2014 war, Hamas militants repeatedly made their way into Israel through a tunnel network, though they did not manage to reach civilian areas. Israel said it destroyed 32 of the tunnels, and since then has made neutralizing the threat a priority.
More than 2,200 Palestinians, over half of them civilians, were killed in the fighting, along with 74 people on the Israeli side.
