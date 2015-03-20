Warplanes bomb children's hospital as Assad renews Aleppo offensive

BEIRUT — Doctors in the Syrian city of Aleppo said a children's hospital was bombed Wednesday as government forces launched fresh airstrikes across the rebel-held eastern suburbs.

Staff at the facility in al-Shaar, a neighborhood where activists reported heavy bombardment, said they were hiding in the basement, counting the bombs landing on the ground above their heads.

Russia - a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad - said Tuesday that it had launched a major offensive against rebel-held areas in Idlib and Homs provinces, but denied involvement in the new attacks on Aleppo.

Once Syria's economic powerhouse, Aleppo has been divided between rebel and government control since 2012 along one of the most intractable frontlines of the war. Its recapture by Assad's forces could hasten the collapse of the armed opposition across northern Syria.

Speaking from the basement of the children's hospital, its director, Dr. Hatem, said his staff were trapped. "The planes are up above. We can't get out. Maybe we can protect ourselves in this room." The doctor asked his family name not be used for security reasons.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, said Wednesday that at least 17 civilians were killed in the first 24 hours of the government offensive. Residents said an ambulance driver was among the dead, underscoring the dangers facing rescue workers who venture out to save lives.

Video footage from the al-Shaar area appeared to show the aftermath of heavy bombardment. As fires licked the edge of cars and buildings, the air was filled with dust.

The Independent Doctors Association, a non-profit group, said the children's hospital had been badly damaged. It was the fifth attack on a medical facility in the space of three days. The United States condemned those attacks Tuesday, calling them violations of international humanitarian law.

East Aleppo is surrounded by an array of government-allied forces - including Syrian troops and Iran-backed militias - and its supply routes have been cut. The United Nations said last week that aid workers in the area had handed out the last of their food stockpiles.

The Syrian and Russian governments have framed the fight against armed opposition groups as a war on terrorism. In an interview with Portuguese television, aired Tuesday, Assad suggested that President-elect Donald Trump could be a "natural ally" to the Damascus government if he is "genuine" about fighting "terrorists" in Syria.

Although it began with peaceful protests, Syria's rebellion is now dominated by jihadist factions including an al-Qaida-linked group, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, which has focused on building a popular constituency among the communities it says it is protecting.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday that Russian airstrikes had resumed in Idlib, a province where Jabhat Fatah al-Sham is intertwined with civilians and more moderate rebel groups.

Sherif al-Khalaf, a journalist from the area, said the bombing had struck 34 areas since Tuesday, killing six and wounding dozens. "The damage is immense and people are frightened," he said.

Syria's five year war has claimed the lives of an estimated half a million people and birthed the largest refugee crisis since the World War II.

