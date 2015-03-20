Vote on UN Syria sanctions could come soon; Russia vows veto

Britain's deputy U.N. ambassador, Peter Wilson, answers questions at U.N. headquarters on Jan. 6, 2016. Nations urging the U.N. to ban helicopter sales to Syria and impose other sanctions over chemical weapons attacks are pressing toward a vote, as Russia vows to veto such a measure. After a closed-door Security Council meeting Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, Wilson said a vote will come "as soon as possible."

UNITED NATIONS — Nations urging the U.N. to ban helicopter sales to Syria and impose other sanctions over chemical weapons attacks are pressing toward a vote shortly. But Russia is vowing a veto.

Britain's deputy U.N. ambassador, Peter Wilson, said after a closed-door Security Council meeting Friday that a vote will come "as soon as possible." He'd said earlier Friday that diplomats aimed to advance the measure "in the coming days."

Britain, France and the United States have been seeking sanctions after an investigation by the United Nations and an international chemical weapons watchdog organization determined last year that the Syrian government was behind at least three attacks involving chlorine gas in the civil-war-ravaged country. The probe also found the Islamic State group was responsible for at least one involving mustard gas.

President Bashar Assad's regime denies using chemical weapons in the war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions since it began in March 2011. Russia, Syria's closest ally, has questioned the investigation's conclusions linking chemical weapons use to Syrian government, and Russian deputy ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said Friday that his nation would veto the sanctions measure if it came up for a vote.

"It's a provocation," he said outside the Security Council chamber.

In a sharp retort, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the measure "needs to happen."

"How much longer is Russia going to continue to babysit and make excuses for the Syrian regime?" she said. "People have died by being suffocated to death. That's barbaric."

Washington imposed its own sanctions in January on 18 Syrian government and military officials and on Syria's military, among other entities.

There was no immediate response to an inquiry Friday to the Syrian mission. Syria isn't a Security Council member.

Despite the likely Russian veto, backers of the proposed sanctions see them as a moral and institutional imperative. Previous council resolutions called for "measures," under a U.N. charter chapter that authorizes sanctions, if chemical weapons are used.

"On the scale of the threats to peace and security, we are at 10 here," French Ambassador Francois Delattre said before Friday's meeting. "... If the Security Council is not able to unite on such a literally vital question of proliferation and use of weapons of mass destruction against civilian populations, then what? So what is at stake here, frankly, is the credibility of the Security Council."

The movement toward a vote is coming at a delicate time, amid talks in Geneva that the U.N. envoy for Syria has cast as a historic chance to end the conflict. Syrian government and opposition representatives met face-to-face Thursday for the first time in U.N. mediation in three years, and talks continued Friday.

Besides the prohibition on helicopter sales, a draft of the sanctions resolution seen by The Associated Press would impose an asset freeze and travel ban on 11 Syrian people.

The people include current and former military officers, the managing director of a Ministry of Defense subsidiary and the director-general of Syria's Scientific Studies Research Center, according to the draft. It says the research center was responsible for the development and production of chemical weapons.

The asset freeze also would apply to the research center, to eight entities described as its front companies or proxies and to the Ministry of Defense subsidiary.

A chemical weapon attack on a Damascus suburb killed hundreds of civilians on Aug. 21, 2013, leading to a U.S.-Russian agreement and a Security Council resolution the next month ordering the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons, precursors and the equipment to produce the deadly agents.

The Syrian government's support for the resolution and decision to join the chemical weapons watchdog, known as the OPCW, warded off possible U.S. military strikes in response to the attack, which the Syrian regime denied carrying out.

Syria's declared stockpile of 1,300 metric tons of chemicals has been destroyed, but the OPCW has continued to investigate outstanding questions about possible undeclared chemical weapons.

Just this month, Human Rights Watch accused the Syrian government of conducting at least eight chemical attacks using chlorine gas on opposition-controlled residential areas in Aleppo in November and December, the final months of the battle for the city.

