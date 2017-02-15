Vermont Air National Guard to return from Middle East

F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrive in a four-ship formation at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, Southwest Asia, Dec. 10, 2016. The F-16 squadron is comprised of Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — About 300 Vermont Air National Guard members will be returning soon from a three-month deployment in the Middle East.

Members of the Guard's 158th Fighter Wing were deployed as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, supporting combat missions against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

They are expected to return to Vermont at the end of February.

