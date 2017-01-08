US soldier, part of anti-Islamic State push, dies in Jordan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 8, 2017
AMMAN, Jordan — The U.S. military says a soldier has died in a noncombat related incident while operating construction equipment in Jordan.
The service member was part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's name for the campaign to drive Islamic State extremists out of Iraq and Syria.
Neighboring Jordan is a key Western ally in the battle against IS.
The Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve said Sunday that the U.S. servicemember was killed a day earlier.
In October, a U.S. soldier was killed by a roadside bomb near the Iraqi city of Mosul. Two other U.S. soldiers were killed since then, one by an explosive device in northern Syria and another in a noncombat incident last week in Iraq.
