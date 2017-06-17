US servicemembers wounded in latest insider attack in Afghanistan

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief scans below near Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, on June 9, 2017. An Afghan official confirmed Saturday, June 17, that an insider attack took place at a camp in Mazar-e Sharif, and four foreign troops were wounded before the attacker was shot dead.

KABUL, Afghanistan — U.S. servicemembers were wounded and at least one Afghan soldier was killed Saturday in the second insider attack in a week, NATO and Afghan forces said.

“We can confirm there are no U.S. or NATO Resolute Support fatalities,” NATO said in a statement.

“U.S. soldiers have been wounded,” the statement added. “One Afghan soldier was killed and one was wounded in the incident.”

Qahar Aram, spokesman for the Afghan army’s 209 Shaheen Corps told Stars and Stripes that an Afghan special forces soldier started shooting at foreign forces at a military base in northern Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon.

He said the attacker was shot dead.

NATO said an investigation into the incident has been launched.

The attack comes less than a week after three U.S. soldiers were killed in another insider attack in eastern Nangarhar province. A fourth U.S. solider was wounded in that attack. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

Afghan officials said the perpetrator of the June 10 attack was also an Afghan special forces soldier.

Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.

