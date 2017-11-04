US servicemember killed during operations in eastern Afghanistan

An Afghan Air Force A-29 Super Tucano drops training munitions on a target during live-fire training exercise held by Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air advisors, for a class of Afghan Tactical Air Coordinators near Logar Province, Afghanistan, May 21, 2017.

A U.S. servicemember was killed during operations in Logar Province in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon.

A news release from NATO Resolute Support officials said the servicemember died as a result of wounds sustained. No other details were released.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen brother,” Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, said in the statement. “Despite this tragic event, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the Afghan people and to support them in our mutual fight against terrorism.”

A week ago, on Oct. 27, Chief Warrant Officer Jacob M. Sims died in a helicopter accident in Logar Province. The 36-year-old was assigned to 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, a unit known as the “Night Stalkers,” at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.

Few details about the crash have been released. The U.S. military said six other U.S. crew members were injured in the incident and sent for medical treatment. Salim Saleh, the provincial governor’s spokesman, told Stars and Stripes the helicopter was transporting troops for a night raid in the volatile Kharwar district when it hit a tree, forcing an emergency landing. Saleh also said one Afghan servicemember was wounded.

“We can confirm the crash was not the result of enemy action,” NATO’s Resolute Support mission said in a statement about the helicopter crash.

