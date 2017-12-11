US servicemember dies in noncombat incident in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — One U.S. servicemember has died from injuries sustained in a “vehicle incident” in eastern Afghanistan, the military said in a release late Monday local time. Two other Americans were injured.

The incident occurred in Nangarhar province, where for nearly two years U.S. forces are supporting their Afghan counterparts battling a fledgling Islamic State affiliate, but the military said the incident was not caused by enemy action. The injured troops were receiving medical treatment.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own," said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. Forces – Afghanistan. "Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with the families and friends of our fallen and injured comrades."

No further information about the incident was provided and the military did not identify the dead servicemember. The Pentagon typically withholds casualty identification pending notification of next of kin.

The noncombat fatality marks the fourth such death of an American supporting U.S. mission in Afghanistan this year. Another 11 U.S. servicemembers have died as the result of combat incidents in the country, where the U.S. is in its 17th year of war. Two other coalition members have also been killed in action this year.

