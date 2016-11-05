Quantcast

US says airstrike killed al-Qaida leader in Afghanistan

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 5, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department says an airstrike in Afghanistan last month killed al-Qaida's top leader in the eastern part of the country.

Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook has issued a written statement saying a precision strike conducted by the U.S. military on Oct. 23 in Kunar, Afghanistan, killed Faruq al-Qatani.

Cook says al-Qatani was one of al-Qaida's "senior plotters of attacks against the United States."

Cook says U.S. officials are still working to determine whether a second strike on the same date killed its target, Bilal al-Utabi, another al-Qaida leader in Afghanistan.
 

previous coverage

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news