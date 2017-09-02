US says 17-bus ISIS convoy stranded in Syrian desert
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 2, 2017
WASHINGTON — The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group says a 17-bus convoy of ISIS militants and their families is stranded in the Syrian desert.
The coalition issued a statement Friday saying it has sought an unspecified solution that would save the women and children in the convoy from further suffering.
It said the coalition has not attacked the convoy.
But it said it has struck ISIS fighters and vehicles, including a tank and other armed vehicles, that tried to help the convoy move to the Iraqi border.
The coalition said its officials have contacted Russian counterparts to deliver a message to Syria's government, which had tried to facilitate the convoy's movement earlier this week from western Syria to an area near the Iraqi border.
