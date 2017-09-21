US, Russian generals met to discuss ISIS operations in Syria

WASHINGTON – Generals with the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State met face-to-face with their Russian counterparts recently to discuss ways to keep forces they support in Syria separated on a shrinking battlefield, a U.S. military spokesman said Thursday.

The top military officers spent hours discussing locations of ISIS fighters in the Middle Euphrates River Valley, using maps and graphs to describe where each sides’ partner forces were operating and planning to go during the first-of-its-kind meeting in the Middle East, said Army Col. Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the Operation Inherent Resolve coalition. Dillon declined to specify precisely where or on what day the meeting was held, adding another meeting like it could take place soon.

The meeting was held as Russian-backed Syrian forces assault the ISIS-held city of Deir al-Zour, about 80 miles southeast of Raqqa along the Euphrates River, and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces advance south through rural Deir al-Zour Governorate toward the city.

“Because of that proximity that is why we had this face-to-face meeting,” Dillon told reporters at the Pentagon from his post in Baghdad. “So that we don’t inadvertently fire upon one another, so we can stay focused on ISIS, and so we can continue to maintain support to our forces both from the air and to our forces on the ground.”

Both sides have pledged to keep their weapons pointed at ISIS for now, however each side has accused the other of attacking them in recent days.

The U.S. military said SDF fighters were struck and injured Sept. 16 by a Russian aircraft with American special operations advisers nearby. The Russian military said Thursday that SDF fighters and those U.S. commandos have at least twice fired rockets and mortars into Syrian positions with Russian special forces nearby. The Russians warned they would return fire if it happened again.

Dillon neither confirmed nor denied the Russian claims Thursday, but he said such claims illustrated the necessity of the continued talks.

The United States and Russia retain several channels of communication to ensure safety of operations in Syria. Officers running both nations’ air campaigns speak daily to keep their aircraft from interacting. Another line connects commanders directing ground operations from headquarters locations, and the coalition’s top commander U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Funk also has the ability to phone his counterpart, Dillon said.

But Dillon denied the United States and Russia were coordinating their efforts to defeat ISIS, a move that would be illegal under current law.

A measure in the annual bill that funds the Pentagon has barred the U.S. military from working hand-in-hand with the Russian military since 2014, a response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its continued meddling in the Ukrainian civil war.

It was not clear whether American generals were present at the recent meeting. Dillon and spokesmen at the Pentagon would only say coalition generals participated.

Despite the daily talks, Dillon said the coalition and the Russians ultimately have differing goals in Syria, where the United States is focused only on eliminating ISIS and the Russians are working to prop-up embattled regime of President Bashar Assad.

“I would not call it a chummy relationship,” Dillon said. “It is professional….It is so we know where they are and they know where we are and we can continue our efforts to defeat ISIS.”

It was also unclear where the SDF or forces backing the Syrian regime would move once Deir el-Zour is cleared of ISIS. The SDF’s primary focus for now remains in Raqqa, the former ISIS capital, where the U.S-backed fighters have liberated about 70 percent of the city, Dillon said. The group aims to continue southeast to eliminate remnants of ISIS along the Euphrates River that extend to Syria’s border with Iraq.

The SDF are expected to remain to the east of the Euphrates River, at least around Deir el-Zour, to retain a safe distance from Assad’s forces, a U.S. official said on the condition of anonymity. However, the two sides have not finalized plans for maintaining a safe distance from the other farther east in the valley if regime forces continue in that direction.

“We want to continue down into areas where ISIS is,” Dillon said Thursday. “… The progress that has been made by the Syrian Democratic Forces and the coalition speaks for itself. Just look through northern Syria and all the locations the Syrian Democratic Forces have liberated from ISIS – more than 43,000 square kilometers – and none of it, not a single inch of it has been ceded back to ISIS.”

dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC



The warning came amid rising tensions in the Syrian desert between the United States and its Kurdish and Arab allies on the one hand, and Russia, the Syrian regime and Iranian-backed militias on the other, as both converge on Islamic State-held territory in eastern Syria.

A Russian military spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, had twice in recent days shelled Syrian government positions outside Deir al-Zour, a strategic city in the region.

Konashenkov said Russian special forces are helping government troops fight Islamic State militants in the battle for the city.

Moscow has conveyed to the U.S. military command "in no uncertain terms that any attempts to open fire from areas where SDF fighters are located would be quickly shut down," Konashenkov said in a statement. "Firing positions in those areas will be immediately suppressed with all military means."

The tensions have been escalating as the SDF advances through Islamic State-held territory from the northeast toward Russian-backed Syrian government forces advancing from the west, risking a collision at some point.

The warning that Russia is prepared to take military action to check any further advances by the U.S.-led coalition came after the United States on Saturday said Russian warplanes had struck an SDF position north of Deir al-Zour. Soldiers of the U.S.-led multinational coalition were present at the time of the strike, according to a U.S. military statement.

The United States says it maintains about 500 troops in northern and eastern Syria, mainly Special Operations forces advising the SDF. But the actual number is larger, because the publicly announced figure does not include service members assigned to Syria for less than 18 months, according to Col. Ryan Dillon, a U.S. military spokesman.

Past close encounters between the United States and Russia in Syria have been resolved through the mechanism of deconfliction agreements, which delineate where the rival forces may operate.

But there is no such agreement defining the U.S. and Russian areas of operation around the key towns and villages stretching south along the Euphrates River from Deir al-Zour toward the town of Bukamal on the Iraqi border. The area contains most of Syria's oil and controls access to the Iraqi border, and it is viewed as a critical prize for all sides involved.

The Pentagon downplayed the tensions, saying that U.S. military officers and their Russian counterparts held a face-to-face meeting in Syria in recent days to discuss ways to mitigate future incidents.

The meeting lasted more than an hour, according to Dillon. Addressing reporters at the Pentagon from Baghdad, he said he expected follow-up meetings in the coming days. Although U.S. and Russian units are unable to communicate directly, their respective battlefield commanders are regularly talking to one another, he added.

Syrian government officials have said that they regard it as essential to take control over the area, in pursuit of their goal of restoring sovereignty over all of Syria. They also want to prevent the United States from gaining influence over any more Syrian territory.

For Iran — a key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad — the Iraqi border area represents an opportunity to cement its arc of influence stretching from Tehran through Baghdad and Damascus to Beirut on the Mediterranean.

U.S. military officials say their primary goal is to defeat the Islamic State, which is thought to have concentrated many of its senior leaders in the area and is expected to make its last stand along the Euphrates River Valley.

But Trump administration officials have also said on several occasions that they have set the additional a goal of containing any further expansion of Iranian influence in areas where the Islamic State is defeated. The Russian threat appeared to serve a warning that if Washington intends to take on Iran in the area, it will have to contend with Russia as well.

The last time U.S.- and Russian-backed forces came close to collision in Syria, in the southeast near the border with Iraq, a full-scale confrontation was averted by negotiations securing a 34-mile deconfliction zone around two small U.S. outposts, Tanf and Zakaf.

The bases had been established with a view to backing a small Pentagon-trained force of Syrian rebels to advance north in a bid to capture the Islamic State-held town of Bukamal, on the Iraqi border.

The issue was finally settled after Syrian troops and Iranian militias instead struck out to the north of the bases, reaching the Iraqi border and cutting the route to Bukamal for the U.S.-backed forces.

The U.S. military said earlier this week that it had abandoned the base at Zakaf, leaving the area to be overrun by Syrian troops and their Iranian-backed militia allies.

Sly reported from Beirut.

