US, Russia trade claims about who used chem weapons in Syria
By JOSH LEDERMAN | Associated Press | Published: April 5, 2017
WASHINGTON — The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.
The White House says Syrian President Bashar Assad's government is responsible. But Russia says anti-Assad rebels are to blame. Russia's military says the chemicals were dispersed when Syrian warplanes bombed a facility where rebels were building chemical weapons.
Officials say Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will discuss Syria with Russian leaders next week when he visits Moscow. It's the first announced visit by a top U.S. official to Russia since President Donald Trump's inauguration.
The U.N. Security Council plans an emergency session midday Wednesday on the attack. And Trump is expected to face questions about it during an afternoon news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Civilian identified after death aboard USS Ronald Reagan
Lawmakers, advocates: Veterans Crisis Line is better, but not fixed
Army's third-arm gun mount aims to lessen burden of heavy weapons
Actions taken against Parris Island personnel accused of hazing still not public
With Trump approval, Pentagon expands warfighting authority
Trump authorizes more aggressive airstrikes against al-Shabab in Somalia