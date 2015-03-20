US refutes Jordan's claim Americans sparked deadly shooting

An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Staff Sgt. James Moriarty who died of wounds sustained on Nov. 4, 2016, in Jordan. The U.S. Embassy in Jordan is refuting Amman's claim that American soldiers sparked a deadly shooting at a Jordan military base earlier this month by disobeying direct orders from Jordanian soldiers.

AMMAN, Jordan — The U.S. Embassy in Jordan is refuting Amman's claim that American soldiers sparked a deadly shooting at a Jordan military base this month by disobeying orders from Jordanian soldiers.

Three U.S. Army sergeants — Kevin McEnroe, Matthew Lewellen and James Moriarty from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky — were killed in the shooting outside the base in southern Jordan.

Embassy spokesman Eric Barbee says U.S. investigators are considering all possible motives and "have not yet ruled out terrorism as a potential motive."

After the shooting, Jordan's state media reported that the slain American trainers had sparked a firefight by disobeying direct orders from the Jordanians.

Barbee said Thursday that there's "absolutely no credible evidence" for this claim.