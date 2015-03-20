US moves to help locate unexploded bombs in Mosul
By LOLITA C. BALDOR | Associated Press | Published: September 12, 2017
WASHINGTON — A top American military commander is declassifying 81 locations of unexploded bombs dropped by the U.S.-led coalition in the battle to oust Islamic State militants from the Iraqi city of Mosul.
Officials are considering similar disclosures for other areas, in a rare step to help aid groups and contractors clear explosives from war-ravaged Iraqi cities.
Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend says he is providing a list of geographic coordinates "for the sake of public safety." He says the list includes the type of munition and the location details.
Townsend told a small group of reporters in Baghdad last month that he would seek a way for the military to help groups find bombs that didn't detonate after they were dropped by the coalition.
