US-led coalition says ISIS convoy splits up in eastern Syria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 3, 2017
BEIRUT — The U.S.-led coalition says a 17-bus convoy carrying Islamic State militants and civilian evacuees from the Lebanon-Syria border has split into two groups as it tries to reach extremist-held territory further east.
The evacuees were allowed to relocate under a deal brokered by the Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group that has angered Iraq and the coalition. Syrian opposition activists say dozens of ISIS fighters and their families have crossed into areas controlled by the extremists despite U.S. threats to bomb the convoy.
The coalition said Sunday it will continue to monitor the convoy but not allow it to link up with IS fighters in eastern Syria and western Iraq. It said the coalition will continue take action against IS without harming civilians.
