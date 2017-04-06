US launches cruise missiles against Assad; Homs governor says strikes caused deaths

WASHINGTON – U.S. warships launched dozens of cruise missiles Thursday against the Syrian air base that Washington said was used to launch chemical attacks that killed scores of civilians this week.

The missiles were launched by the Rota, Spain-based U.S. guided missile destroyers USS Ross and USS Porter from the Mediterranean Sea and were programmed to hit aircraft shelters, ammunition storage sites, radar sites, aircraft and fuel sites at Shayrat Air Base.

Talal Barazi, the governor of surrounding Homs province, told an Arab TV station that a fire raged for two hours in the base until it was extinguished.

The strikes resulted in deaths, Barazi also told The Associated Press.

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition monitor, said the U.S. missile attack on an air base in the country's center killed at least four Syrian soldiers, including a general, and caused extensive damage, according to AP.

"Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched,” President Donald Trump told the nation. “It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

More than 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles struck the air base in a rural area about 25 miles south of Homs about 8:45 p.m. Eastern time, U.S. officials said.

A Navy official, who asked not to be identified, said the ships were in the best position to carry out the operation.

Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters late Thursday that the U.S. military had conducted multiple phone calls with Russia over the "deconfliction" line to warn them in advance of the impending launch. Russia also operates from the base.

"U.S. planners took extraordinary precaution ... to minimize risk to Russian and Syrian personnel," Davis said. "We took extraordinary precautions to not target the area where the Russians are."

"Initial indications are the strikes have severely damaged or destroyed aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment at Shayrat airfield, reducing the Syrian government's ability to deliver chemical weapons," Davis said.

Davis said it was not clear whether there were currently chemical weapons at Shayrat but that the base had been used to store them in previous years.

On Tuesday, infants, young children and in some cases whole families were killed as result of a horrific chemical attack on a village in rebel-held western Syria.

Trump said "there can be no dispute” that President Bashar Assad’s forces were behind the attack.

“Syrian dictator Bashar Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians using a deadly nerve agent,” Trump said. "Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many -- even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack.”

The Syrian government has denied involvement. Syrian state TV called the United States’ attack Thursday “an aggression,” according to The Associated Press.

It was those images from the chemical attack that changed Trump’s view on whether Assad, whose fate he had said should be decided by the Syrians, should be subject to regime change. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis traveled to Florida to brief Trump on options.



Trump ordered the strikes Thursday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., where he was meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping. They come just a day after Trump signaled a dramatic shift in his position on Assad during a press briefing in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump had largely ignored the Assad regime’s actions in Syria, where Trump said his focus was entirely on destroying Islamic State. On Wednesday, he called the chemical attack a “heinous action” that “cannot be tolerated.”

On Thursday he told reporters traveling to Florida with him on Air Force One that the United States would take action.

"I think what Assad did is terrible,” Trump said. “I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious crimes. It shouldn't have happened. It shouldn't be allowed to happen.

“I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity. He's there, and I guess he's running things, so something should happen."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday that the administration was considering “an appropriate response” to the chemical attack and added that Assad should be removed from power through a diplomatic process and warned that the Russian government should "consider carefully their continued support for the Assad regime."

“Steps are underway,” Tillerson said toward an international coalition effort to remove Assad from power. His assertion came just one week after Tillerson said Assad’s fate would be “decided by the Syrian people.”

Syria has been in a violent civil war since 2011 where Syrian rebel forces have tried to oust Assad and the Syrian leader has repeatedly attacked his own populace. In 2012 the Assad regime acknowledged it had chemical weapons, which prompted former President Barack Obama to warn it would take action if Assad used them. That December 2012, civilians in Homs, Syria, were reported to be killed by chemical weapons but the U.S. did not respond as Obama had pledged.

In the ensuing years the war has become more violent and more complex as the Islamic State group took advantage of the power vacuum created by the civil war and took over vast swaths of territory in Syria in 2014. The U.S. began operations against the Islamic State in Syria in 2014 by both conducting airstrikes; then expanding the operation to include arms and training for Syrian rebel forces to fight the Islamic State in early 2015. Support for those rebel forces, which had previously fought to oust Assad, lured Russia openly into the conflict that September 2015 when it opened an airbase and began shifting its own fighter jets into the country and positioning complex air defenses off the coast and on land, to set up a protected zone for Assad to continue to operate.

Since then the U.S. involvement in Syria has continued to build both in terms of forces on the ground, and air base and increased airstrikes against Islamic State targets. The Pentagon will not say exactly how many troops it has on the ground in Syria; it is authorized to maintain a long-term presence of 503 forces but last month added 400 additional Marines and Army Rangers on a temporary basis. The Rangers have been in Manbij to maintain the peace between rival factions of Syrian Kurdish and Turkish forces there; the Marines have set up artillery to provide offensive fire support for thousands of Syrian Arab partner forces advancing on Raqqa, the Islamic State groups’s defacto capital in Syria.

The Air Force has also set up an airstrip at Kobani, in Kurdish-controlled northern Syria along the Turkish border, to support airlift operations. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, the top enlisted military adviser to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford, flew into Kobani Wednesday to visit the base and see some of the artillery support, advising and training U.S. forces on the ground are providing.

In a DOD news release about the visit, Troxell said those new forces have been busy.

“The Marines have been there a little over a month and had 1,182 fire missions,” Troxell said.



