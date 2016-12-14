US: Islamic State could now have Russian and Syrian weapons after recapturing Palmyra

In this file photo released March 24, 2016, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian government soldiers gather outside a damaged palace, in Palmyra, central Syria. Palmyra, the archaeological gem that Islamic State fighters retook Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, from Syrian troops is a desert oasis surrounded by palm trees, and a UNESCO world heritage site, that boasts 2,000-year-old towering Roman-era colonnades and priceless artifacts.

WASHINGTON — The Islamic State group could now control sophisticated military equipment and weapons, including an air defense system, after recapturing the town of Palmyra from Russian and Syrian forces, the top U.S. general in charge of operations in Iraq and Syria said Wednesday.

“[The Islamic State group] may have come into the possession of some significant pieces of weaponry there, we’re concerned about it,” Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, told reporters Wednesday at the Pentagon. “I think Russia will probably take action. If they don’t, we will do what we need to do to defend ourselves.”

The possibility of Islamic State militants now having an air defense system could pose a threat to pilots of the U.S.-led coalition, Townsend said. Other captured equipment likely includes “some armored vehicles and various guns and other heavy weapons,” he said.

Islamic State militants captured Palmyra this week from Russian and Syrians forces, which had driven the terrorist group out of the historic city in May.

Townsend said U.S.-led coalition forces are prepared to act, though not immediately, against Islamic State militants in Palmyra if Russia does not respond quickly to secure the weapons.

“[The Russians] were there, it was theirs. They were there with their Syrian proxies,” the U.S. general said. “They lost it. So I think it’s up to them probably to take it back.”

But the U.S.-led coalition will be monitoring the weapons that were taken, Townsend said. If Islamic State militants attempt to move them, the United States will attack.

“We will strike…if we see [weapons] moving away from Palmyra,” he said.

Townsend said the city likely fell to the Islamic State group again because Russian and Syrian forces have been focused elsewhere. For months, Russian and Syrian airstrikes have concentrated on the rebel-held areas of Aleppo.

“I think they failed to consolidate their gains and they got distracted by the things they were doing, took their eye off the ball there,” Townsend said. “The enemy sensed weakness and struck and gained a victory that I think will probably be fleeting. But a victory against the regime and the Russians nonetheless.”

