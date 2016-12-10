US is sending 200 more troops to Syria to battle Islamic State

MANAMA, Bahrain — U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter says as many as 200 more American troops are being sent to Syria to help Kurdish and Arab fighters capture the Islamic State group's key stronghold of Raqqa.

Carter made the announcement Saturday at a security conference in Manama, Bahrain.

The extra troops will include special operations forces and are in addition to 300 U.S. troops already authorized for the effort to recruit, organize, train and advise local Syrian forces to combat the Islamic State.

Carter said the extra troops will help the local forces in their anticipated push to retake Raqqa, the de facto capital of the extremist group's self-styled caliphate, and to deny sanctuary to the Islamic State after Raqqa is captured.