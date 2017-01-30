US: Iran has tested a ballistic missile
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 30, 2017
WASHINGTON — The White House says Iran has conducted a ballistic missile test and the U.S. is studying the details.
Press secretary Sean Spicer says he does not yet know the "exact nature" of the test and expects to have more information later.
Iran is the subject of United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting tests of ballistic missiles designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trans-Pacific Partnership withdrawal muddles Asia-Pacific security picture
Navy clears appellate judge accused of lying while prosecutor
China notes progress in ties under Obama
Mattis to visit Asia on 1st overseas trip as Pentagon chief
At Standing Rock, a vow to stay and fight
Duterte asks US not to store weapons in Philippine camps