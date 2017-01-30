Quantcast

US: Iran has tested a ballistic missile

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 30, 2017

WASHINGTON — The White House says Iran has conducted a ballistic missile test and the U.S. is studying the details.

Press secretary Sean Spicer says he does not yet know the "exact nature" of the test and expects to have more information later.

Iran is the subject of United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting tests of ballistic missiles designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news