US has no plans to increase forces in the Mideast, Mattis says

TOKYO — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Saturday that the U.S. cannot afford to ignore destabilizing moves by Iran, but has no plans to respond by increasing American military forces in the Middle East.

Mattis spoke at a joint news conference in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada. Mattis held a series of high-level meetings in Seoul and Tokyo this week on his first overseas trip as Pentagon chief. He was returning to Washington on Saturday. Saturday's news conference was Mattis' first since taking office Jan. 20.

Iran "is the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East," Mattis said Saturday. "I think it is wise to make certain that Iran recognizes that what it is doing is getting the attention of a lot of people."

He added: "It does no good to ignore it. It does no good to dismiss it. At the same time, I don't see any need to increase the number of forces we have in the Middle East at this time."

Trump administration officials have said they were actively considering a "range of options," including economic measures and increased support for Iran's regional adversaries.

On Friday, the administration ordered sanctions against more than two dozen people and companies from the Persian Gulf to China in retaliation for Iran's recent ballistic missile test. Those targeted by the Treasury Department include Iranian, Lebanese, Emirati and Chinese individuals and firms involved in procuring ballistic missile technology for Iran.

The Trump White House has left unsaid whether military action would be part of intensifying pressure on Iran.

During his tenure as commander of U.S. Central Command, which ended in 2013, Mattis was known to have pushed for more aggressive actions against Iran than the Obama White House would tolerate. He has called Iran the biggest threat in the Middle East.

One of the few specifics Mattis offered at his Senate confirmation hearing on combatting the Islamic State group in Syria was that he believed the campaign to take Raqqa should be accelerated. Since then he has said little on the subject.

The Obama administration had set a limit of about 500 US troops in Syria, a policy derived from then-President Barack Obama's resistance to getting drawn into another war in the Middle East.

U.S. special operations troops have been working in small groups with local Syrian opposition fighters, both Kurdish and Arab, as part of a strategy to gradually retake Raqqa, the Islamic State group's declared capital. The U.S. also has been conducting airstrikes.

