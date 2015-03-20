US forward air controllers are moving closer to combat in Mosul

With the grinding battle for east Mosul all but over, Iraqi troops in recent days have begun their advance into the Islamic State-held western portion of the city, crossing the Tigris river and driving up from the south toward Mosul's airport.

Backed by the U.S.-led coalition's airstrikes, artillery, Special Operations forces and hundreds of advisers, Iraqi troops are expected to encounter heavy resistance as they enter western Mosul's labyrinth of alleyways, tight side streets and multistory buildings.

This dense urban terrain, compounded with the presence of thousands of civilians, has forced U.S. forces to adjust their tactics to better assist Iraqi troops.

One of the key strategies that the U.S. military has changed in recent weeks is the protocol for calling in airstrikes. This means that the troops responsible for talking to U.S. and coalition aircraft have moved closer to the front lines. On Friday, The Associated Press reported that this change occurred toward the end of December as Iraqi forces were nearing the end of their operation to take eastern Mosul. While the move puts U.S. forces in greater danger it will likely make Iraqi operations more effective and ultimately reduce their casualties.

In the past, as U.S. forces helped take other parts of Iraq from the Islamic State, the method for calling in airstrikes was a lengthier process that involved the Iraqi forces calling back to a joint command center, or strike cell, with their request. Within that strike cell were U.S. service members certified to talk and direct U.S. and Western aircraft to the Iraqis' target. Those U.S. service members are known as Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, or JTACs.

After looking at drone and surveillance feeds of the Iraqi forces and their intended target, the JTACs would direct the aircraft to the area. Once it was confirmed that the Iraqis, the JTACs - through their drone feeds - and the aircraft were all looking at the same thing, U.S. officers and Iraqi officers would approve the strike.

The Pentagon has previously argued that this method was effective for helping Iraqi troops, but as the battle for eastern Mosul has dragged on against entrenched Islamic State fighters, the advancing Iraqi forces required a faster way for calling in airstrikes.

In turn, the U.S. JTACs have been pushed closer to the front, in positions close enough to the fighting where they can observe both the targets the Iraqis are attacking and the coalition aircraft as they release their weapons.

Lt. Col. John Dorrian, the spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, said that this means the role for the JTACs is now more traditional, and similar to what was seen during the height of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition to JTACs having more ownership of the airstrike process, the approval for the strikes has been pushed to lower levels, meaning that the decision to drop the bombs - once made by senior officers at locations removed from the fighting - are now being made by U.S. and Iraqi officers near the front lines, Dorrian said.

Dorrian made sure to insist that this move doesn't diminish the Iraqis' role in the battle but merely makes the strikes more "responsive" for Iraqi units trapped in firefights or other rapidly evolving situations.

It is unclear if the change will help reduce civilian casualties in the fight to retake Mosul. According to the airstrike monitoring group Airwars.org, the U.S.-led coalition in January carried out 130 strikes in Mosul, a 33 percent increase from December. Those strikes, according to Airwars, resulted in between 169 to 195 civilian deaths in January. Some rights groups estimate that for the entire operation roughly 5,000 civilians have been killed.