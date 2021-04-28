US contractor who stole and sold property from Afghanistan base gets prison sentence

Varita Quincy, a military contractor, was sentenced to 51 months in prison for her role in a theft ring at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, the Justice Department said in a statement April 27, 2021.

KABUL, Afghanistan — A U.S. contractor has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for her part in stealing and selling over $150,000 in military property from Kandahar Airfield, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Varita Quincy, 35, of Snellville, Ga., must pay about $180,000 in restitution, in addition to the 51-month sentence, a federal court in Norfolk, Va., ruled Tuesday.

Quincy pleaded guilty in October to charges of federal fraud and theft, along with making false statements.

Quincy used her position as a security supervisor at Kandahar Airfield to make fake badges that allowed unvetted Afghans to enter the base between April and July 2015 and remove military property, the court documents said. The theft ring stole a truck, a van, at least three generators and a refrigerator, among other items.

Her co-conspirator, Larry Green, selected the property and negotiated sales off base. He split the money with Quincy, according to the documents. Green received a 41-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay nearly $180,000 in restitution in a November ruling.

Quincy and Green “compromised the security of U.S. military and civilian personnel” at Kandahar Airfield by allowing their local conspirators to enter the base, the statement said.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction investigated the case with help from the Army Criminal Investigation Command and the 939th Military Police Detachment of the Indiana Army National Guard.

wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @pwwellman