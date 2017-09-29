US confirms additional 50 civilian deaths in Iraq, Syria
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says it has confirmed an additional 50 civilians killed by U.S. coalition air or artillery strikes in Iraq and Syria.
That raises the total number of civilians assessed to have been unintentionally killed by the coalition since August 2014 to 735.
In its monthly update on civilian casualties in the war against the Islamic State group, the coalition said that in August it completed its assessment of 185 reports of civilian casualties, including from previous months. Of the 185, only 14 were deemed credible, resulting in 50 deaths. The most recent fatalities happened July 14 when 10 civilians were killed in a strike on an IS tunnel system in Mosul, Iraq.
In each case, the military said all feasible precautions had been taken to avoid harming civilians.
