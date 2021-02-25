US conducts airstrikes against Iranian-back militia groups in Syria

The United States has carried out airstrikes that destroyed infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria, the Pentagon announced Thursday evening.

The strikes were authorized by President Joe Biden as a response to recent attacks against U.S. and coalition personnel in Iraq, according to the statement

“Specifically, the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada,” the statement said.

