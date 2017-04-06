US cites progress against Islamic State in Afghanistan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 6, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — A U.S. military spokesman says Afghan and international forces have reduced the territory controlled by Islamic State militants in Afghanistan by two-thirds and killed around half the affiliate's fighters in the last two years.
U.S. Navy Cpt. Bill Salvin, a spokesman for the NATO mission to Afghanistan, said Thursday it has carried out 460 airstrikes against terrorists since the start of the year, with drone strikes alone killing more than 200 IS militants.
He said the militant group has an estimated 600 to 800 fighters in two eastern provinces.
The IS affiliate has repeatedly clashed with Afghan forces as well as the Taliban, a much larger and more powerful insurgent group that controls a number of districts across the country.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army's third-arm gun mount aims to lessen burden of heavy weapons
Marines slow in integrating women into combat arms jobs
Ospreys to join Marines for annual 6-month rotation Down Under
Colorado woman's remains found under grave of WWII veteran
Air Force squadrons join exercises in Greece, Netherlands
Air Force: Pilot safe after F-16 crashes near Joint Base Andrews