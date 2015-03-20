US-backed forces come under attack from pro-Assad fighters in Syria

BEIRUT — A U.S.-backed force fighting the Islamic State in Syria said Saturday that it had come under attack from forces loyal to the country's president, escalating tensions on one of the country's most complex and contested battlefields.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, said the attack took place in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, where the U.S.-backed militia is fighting the Islamic State as an Iran-backed force mounts a rival offensive.

"At 3 am today, our forces East of Euphrates were attacked by airstrikes from Russian air force and Syrian regime," said the SDF military command in a statement, adding that six of its fighters had been wounded in the "aggressive attack".

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the attack but did not elaborate on which pro-government force was responsible.

As the Islamic State's once-vast swathe of territory shrinks across Syria and Iraq, Deir al-Zour province has become a hub for the group's senior leaders. Stretching along the eastern border with Iraq, it has also become a geopolitical battleground for forces trying to support or thwart Iranian attempts to secure supply routes stretching from Beirut to Tehran.

While SDF fighters have advanced against Islamic State positions on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, forces allied to President Bashar Assad's government have scythed through the extremist group's territory from the western side, bringing the rival offensives to within several miles of each other.

Although the Pentagon said this week that it had agreed through Deir al-Zour province a line of "physical separation" between the two coalitions, rising tensions have raised the specter of open clashes.

On Friday, leading SDF commander Ahmed Abu Khawla warned government forces and their militia allies against firing across the Euphrates as his fighters closed in - something he said had happened in recent days.

"We have notified the regime and Russia that we are coming to the Euphrates riverbank, and they can see our forces advancing," he told the Reuters news agency.

In an interview with Al Manar TV, a channel affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, a prominent Assad adviser insisted Friday that pro-government forces reserved the right to attack.

"Whether it's the Syrian Democratic Forces, or Daesh or any illegitimate foreign force in the country . . . we will fight and work against them so our land is freed completely from any aggressor," she said, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.

