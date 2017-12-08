US airstrikes kill 5 al-Qaida operatives in Yemen
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 8, 2017
CAIRO — The U.S. military says its airstrikes have killed five al-Qaida operatives in Yemen.
Central Command said Friday the airstrikes were carried out on Nov. 20 in the central Bayda province. It says those killed included Mujahid al-Adani, an al-Qaida leader in the neighboring province of Shabwa.
Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has long been seen by U.S. officials as the most dangerous offshoot of the global network founded by Osama bin Laden.
Yemen was plunged into civil war nearly three years ago. Al-Qaida and an Islamic State affiliate have exploited the chaos to expand their presence.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Okinawa protesters rally after suspected US aircraft part lands on day care center
Pearl Harbor survivors ‘back home’ for anniversary as their numbers dwindle
HUD reports 1st increase in homeless veterans since 2010
Congress averts shutdown, sends Trump stopgap spending bill
US tankers deal with the cold, wild dogs as they train in remote area of Romania
Senators: Military must keep up acquisition reforms, stem losses from failed programs