US airman who died in UAE vehicle incident is identified as Travis AFB doctor

The Defense Department has identified a U.S. airman who died Friday in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

Capt. (Dr.) Kelliann Leli, 30, of Parlin, N.J., was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., according to a DOD press release.

“Our entire Travis family is beyond heartbroken over the tragic loss of our teammate, Kelliann,” Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, said on Facebook. “We are thinking of and praying for all her loved ones during this unfathomable time.”

“Our Al Dhafra family is grieving the tragic loss of Capt. Kelliann Leli. She was an exceptional medic, officer, and teammate here, and her incredible presence will be deeply missed," Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, said on Facebook. " I ask our deployed community to look after each other during this difficult time, to warmly remember the positive impact that Capt. Leli had on our team, and to keep her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

