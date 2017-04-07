UN rights office condemns executions of 3 in Gaza Strip

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office is condemning "in the strongest terms" the execution of three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, whose ruling Hamas militant group had accused of collaborating with Israel.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani of the rights office said Friday that the executions a day earlier came over its and other international appeals to block the sentences, and violated "Palestine's obligations under international law."

The rights office said the convictions were delivered for treason, which does not qualify among "most serious crimes." It noted the defendants were civilians convicted by a military court, "again in contravention of international law." The office said the trial didn't appear to meet fair-trial standards.

The three were sentenced months ago for relaying information on attack tunnels and other military details to Israel and were not directly connected to the killing of the senior commander but his death prompted their execution now.

Hamas said Thursday that the men were hanged at a police compound as dozens of Hamas leaders and officials watched the killing.

Hamas imposed a lockdown in the wake of the mysterious killing of the militant, Mazen Faqha, 38, who was dead found with four gunshots wounds at the entrance of his Gaza City home.

The group immediately blamed Israel and Gaza "collaborators" for his death but has provided no evidence. Soon after Faqha's killing, it launched a local media campaign against those it suspects of spying for Israel.

Israel had sentenced Faqha to nine terms of life imprisonment for directing deadly suicide bombing attacks. He was freed along with more than 1,000 other Palestinian prisoners in exchange for a single Israeli soldier in 2011.

Hamas has executed 25 people sentenced under its judicial system since 2007 when it took over Gaza in bloody street battles from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"The death penalty is a barbaric practice that has no place in a modern state," Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of the Middle East division of Human Rights Watch, said.

"The abhorrent executions by Hamas authorities of three men in Gaza deemed to be collaborators project weakness, not strength," she said. "Hamas authorities will never achieve true security or stability through firing squads or by the gallows, but rather through respect for international norms and the rule of law."

Hamas also killed 23 people without trials during its 2014 war with Israel.

After Faqha's killing, Hamas set up checkpoints throughout Gaza and barred all residents and foreign aid workers from leaving the coastal strip and going to Israel.

It has since eased some of the restrictions and allowed some Palestinians, mostly those needing medical treatment, relatives of prisoners in Israel and some international aid workers, to cross into Israel.

