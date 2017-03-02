Quantcast

UN: Mosul displacement rates highest since operation began

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 2, 2017

MOSUL, Iraq — The United Nations says the fight for Mosul in Iraq is causing higher numbers of displaced people than previously seen in the 4 ½-month-long operation.

The U.N. says in a statement that 28,400 people have been forced from their homes since the operation began more than a week ago.

The statement released Wednesday adds that since Feb. 25, some 4,000 people have fled the city each day.

The push to retake western Mosul began last msonth after the eastern half of the city was declared "fully liberated" in January. The operation to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group was formally launched in October.

The offensive came after the militants were pushed out of most of the territory they controlled in Iraq after overrunning the north and west in the summer of 2014.
 

Displaced Iraqis who fled their homes due to fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants wait to be transferred to camps for displaced people, west of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Feb. 28. 2017.
MOHAMMED SAAD/AP

article continues below 

related articles

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news