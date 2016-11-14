UN: More than 54,000 displaced in Mosul operation

UNITED NATIONS — A U.N. spokesman says more than 54,000 people have fled their homes as a result of the military operation to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State militants.

Farhan Haq said Monday that number represented an increase of 6,600 people since Nov. 11.

About three quarters of the displaced people are being shelter in camps set up by the U.N. and its humanitarian partners and one quarter are been housed in host communities, Haq said.

He said the World Food Program has provided food assistance to more than 100,000 people fleeing the conflict, including a distribution to 25,000 people on Sunday in Gogjali, the first neighborhood retaken inside Mosul.

