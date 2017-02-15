UAE ambassador wounded in Afghanistan bombing dies
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 15, 2017
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates says its ambassador to Afghanistan has died of wounds sustained in a January bombing that also claimed the lives of five other Emirati nationals.
The official WAM news agency on Wednesday cited the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in announcing the death of Ambassador Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi.
The ambassador was wounded in a bombing in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Jan. 10. Kandahar Gov. Homayun Azizia was among others wounded in the explosion.
The Taliban denied they were behind the blast, which the militant group blamed on an "internal local rivalry."
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visits Juma al-Kaabi, the UAE ambassador to Afghanistan, who was injured in the Kandahar terrorist attack at Al Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
