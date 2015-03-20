Two American hostages released by Yemeni rebels in swap for militants

SANAA, Yemen — Houthi rebels freed two American hostages Wednesday in exchange for the release of nearly 300 of the group’s members in a surprise U.S.-brokered deal, according to the Houthis and American officials.

The Americans — Sandra Loli, an aid worker held hostage for three years, and Mikael Gidada, a businessman held for nearly a year — were flown out on an Oman air force plane Wednesday from the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. Also on the flight were the remains of a third American, Bilal Fateen. It is not known how long he was held by the Houthis nor the circumstances of his death.

Hours earlier, two planes brought in 283 Houthi militants who had been stranded in Oman for years after receiving medical care there, according to Houthi officials. The deal, which also called for the delivery of medical aid to northern Yemen, first was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The release of the American hostages less than three weeks before the presidential election is a foreign policy boost for President Donald Trump, even as it means that scores of Houthi militants could reenter the battlefield and prolong a conflict that has become increasingly unpopular in Washington.

In a statement Wednesday, national security adviser Robert O’Brien welcomed the release of the Americans and expressed condolences to Fateen’s family. He also thanked Oman’s leader, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and King Salman of Saudi Arabia for their efforts to secure the release of the Americans.

“President Trump continues to prioritize securing the release and repatriation of Americans held hostage abroad,” O’Brien said. “We will not rest until those held are home with their loved ones.”

The Houthi leadership also viewed the deal as a victory. The returning militants were greeted by Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, one the rebel group’s most senior political leaders, according to Al Masirah Net, the rebels’ official website.

“We congratulate the wounded on their return to the homeland after a long wait that was supposed to not happen because of the criminality of the Saudi American aggression,” said Houthi, referring to a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels.

The deal brought a sliver of good news to an otherwise-worsening situation in the Middle East’s poorest nation, which has been gripped by war for more than five years in what the United Nations has called the world’s most severe humanitarian crisis.

The fighting between the Iran-aligned Houthis and the regional coalition of nations led by Saudi Arabia — which seeks to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government and to thwart Iran’s growing influence — has intensified in recent days. The U.S. has backed the coalition with billions of dollars in weaponry, including fighter jets and bombs, as well as intelligence and logistical support.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis is deepening, fueled by significant cuts in funding by Western donors, as millions are on the edge of famine and suffering from disease and illness, including the novel coronavirus.