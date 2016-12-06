Turkish, US military chiefs meet at Incirlik air base

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, third left, and Turkish Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, third right, speak during a meeting at Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Turkey, late Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's military says the country's military chief has held talks with his U.S. counterpart during a previously announced visit to an air base in southern Turkey.

A brief military statement Tuesday said the meeting took place Monday at Incirlik Air Base where U.S. Gen. Joseph Dunford was paying a "Christmas visit" to American military personnel serving there. The base is home to jets involved in the U.S.-led coalition's campaign against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

It was the second meeting by the top Turkish and U.S. military chiefs in the past month and came amid the coalition's efforts to dislodge the IS group from its Iraqi bastion in Mosul and the development of similar plans for an offensive in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

