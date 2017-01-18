Turkey official says border wall with Syria near completion
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 18, 2017
ANKARA, Turkey — A senior Turkish official says two-thirds of a border wall to prevent infiltration from Syria has been completed, and that authorities had prevented a few attempts to dig tunnels underneath the wall.
Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said Wednesday the entire project would be finished in the next few months.
Turkey has come under criticism in the past for not doing more to control its 560-mile borders with Syria after conflict erupted there in 2011.
Formal and informal crossings were used by foreign fighters, including by al-Qaida and Islamic State group operatives, Syrian rebels, refugees and an array of aid workers.
Turkey started erecting a wall in 2014. In August, it launched a military operation to clear IS militants from a strategic border patch.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Iraqi troops advance in eastern Mosul amid fierce clashes
US Commander: Islamic State truck bombs losing impact in battle for Mosul
In final speech, Obama must reconcile his hopes with Trump's
Chelsea Manning on Obama's short list for commutation
'Rogue One' screening to US troops in Iraq offers an escape from war
Commanding general of DC National Guard to be removed from post on inauguration day