Trump via Twitter: Bring troops home from Afghanistan by Christmas

Raider Brigade soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, provide security near their armored vehicle in Afghanistan, September 21, 2018. U.S. Army Photo by SPC Christopher Bouchard

President Donald Trump tweeted late Wednesday that the remaining U.S. troops serving in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas.

The statement on Twitter arrived without further comment by the president and amid a series of tweets castigating Democrats and drawing attention to his recent activities as chief executive.

Trump is locked in a battle for re-election in November with Democratic challenger Sen. Joe Biden.

The U.S. and the Taliban reached agreement in February to end the 19-year conflict in Afghanistan. About 8,000 U.S. troops remain in that country. A Bloomberg report Wednesday said the administration expected to have all U.S. troops home by May.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government and the Taliban are still negotiating over the Taliban’s role in Afghanistan’s government after the U.S. departure.

Directing his administration via Twitter to act is not unusual for Trump who last week ordered the Navy to undo changes that rendered the SEAL creed gender neutral. In September he ordered the Pentagon to rescind an order to close Stars and Stripes.

