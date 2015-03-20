Trump to meet Iraqi premier as anti-Islamic State policy takes shape

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, March 19, 2017, from a trip to Florida.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold his first meeting with Iraq's prime minister as he works to shape his policy for defeating the Islamic State group.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's first visit to Washington since Trump's inauguration comes as the new U.S. president gears up to host a 68-nation meeting focused on advancing the fight against the militant group.

But despite his promises of a no-holds-barred strategy and to eradicate "radical Islamic terrorism," Trump has not yet proposed a new approach or tactics in Afghanistan or Iraq.

It also remains to be seen to what extent Trump will commit to efforts to rebuild war-torn Iraq.

The administration has proposed deep cuts to international organizations and diplomatic missions.

