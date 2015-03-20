Trump to meet Iraqi premier as anti-Islamic State policy takes shape
By VIVIAN SALAMA | Associated Press | Published: March 20, 2017
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold his first meeting with Iraq's prime minister as he works to shape his policy for defeating the Islamic State group.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's first visit to Washington since Trump's inauguration comes as the new U.S. president gears up to host a 68-nation meeting focused on advancing the fight against the militant group.
But despite his promises of a no-holds-barred strategy and to eradicate "radical Islamic terrorism," Trump has not yet proposed a new approach or tactics in Afghanistan or Iraq.
It also remains to be seen to what extent Trump will commit to efforts to rebuild war-torn Iraq.
The administration has proposed deep cuts to international organizations and diplomatic missions.
