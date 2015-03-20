Trump administration downplays expectations on moving US Embassy in Israel

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday appeared to be attempting to downplay expectations over a quick move of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, in his first briefing Monday, was asked repeatedly about President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to move the embassy in Israel to the disputed city of Jerusalem.

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim the city, or part of it, as their capital, and U.S. governments until now have refrained from recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which is what putting the embassy there would do, until the issue is resolved in peace talks.

Spicer said discussions involving transfer of the embassy were in the early stages. But he refused to put a timetable on the possible relocation.

“It’s very early in this process,” Spicer said. “We are at the beginning stages of this decision-making process and (Trump’s) team’s gonna continue to consult with stakeholders as we get there.”

Having an embassy in Jerusalem — something no other country currently has — would inflame the Arab world.

Spicer also noted that Trump had a telephone conversation Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. He did not say the embassy issue was discussed but indicated Trump had kind words for el-Sissi, considered a military strongman.

“President Trump underscored the United States remains strongly committed to the bilateral relationship, which has helped both countries overcome challenges in the region for decades,” Spicer said, adding that Egypt was a valuable partner in the fight against terrorism.

Although many presidential candidates have pledged to move the embassy in Israel, none, once elected, has done it, perhaps quickly becoming aware of the complexities and potential flashpoints. That may be happening now in the new Trump administration.

Trump spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has cheered a Trump presidency, over the weekend. But neither government acknowledged discussing the embassy.

There has been speculation that Trump’s designated ambassador to Israel, hawkish real estate lawyer David Friedman, may set up shop in Jerusalem, at the U.S. Consulate, instead of at the embassy in Tel Aviv, as a way to make a de facto move.

