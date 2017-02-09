Top US general: An additional several thousand troops needed in Afghanistan

Members of Operational Detachment-Alpha 0224 are transported via Chinook Helicopters to conduct various missions across Afghanistan in 2016. Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, testified before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, that more troops are needed for the fight in Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON — The top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan told lawmakers Thursday that he needs several thousand additional troops to properly train the Afghan security forces so they can continue to lead the fight against terrorist groups in the country.

Army Gen. John Nicholson told the Senate Armed Services Committee that more troops could come from the United States or another NATO nations to better train Afghanistan’s military and police forces to combat the Taliban and other anti-government groups such as the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

"I have adequate resources in my counterterrorism mission,” said Nicholson, who leads the NATO training mission and the U.S. counterterrorism mission in Afghanistan. “In my train, advise and assist mission, we have a shortfall of a few thousand.”

There are about 8,400 American troops in Afghanistan supporting the NATO and counterterrorism missions. Thirty-eight additional NATO countries provide about 6,300 troops to the mission, according to NATO.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the committee’s chairman, criticized the troop-limit for Afghanistan that was imposed last year by President Barack Obama as a political move. He called on President Donald Trump to quickly formulate a plan for the future of the United States’ involvement there.

The more than 15-year-old war in Afghanistan has barely been mentioned by Trump since he was sworn in as president, and it was a topic that was rarely raised during the campaign.

“The new administration has an opportunity to turn the page and finally give our commanders the resources and authorities they need to seize the initiative and force the enemy to react, instead of the other way around,” McCain said.

Nicholson called the fight against the Taliban “a stalemate.” He said adding additional NATO trainers would aid the Afghan forces in taking a more offensive role in the war. In recent years, the Afghans have been primarily focused on protecting the land it controls.

The Afghan government controls about 57 percent of the country’s populated districts, about 15 percent fewer than it controlled in November 2015, according to the most recent report by the Special Investigator General for Afghanistan Reconstruction released Jan. 30.

Nonetheless, Nicholson said he is confident in the Afghan forces’ abilities. The Afghan special operations forces are “the best in the region,” he said. He also touted the nation’s fledgling air force, which while overworked has made “amazing progress for such a young capability.”

Nicholson said his chain of command, including U.S. Central Command chief Army Gen. Joseph Votel and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, is discussing how to add more trainers who would embed with Afghan forces at lower levels than NATO is operating now. NATO trainers work primarily at the corps level, but Nicholson would like to move them as low as the brigade level.

The United States and Germany have temporarily pushed trainers below the corps level to provide units across Afghanistan near front-line advise when necessary. For example, he said, advisers were deployed to Kunduz last year to help the Afghan forces repel a Taliban offensive on that city in the nation’s north.

NATO has already approved the expanded training operations, Nicholson said.

“It is strictly a question of manning at this point,” he said.

