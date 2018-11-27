Three US troops killed, four Americans wounded by IED in Afghanistan

Three U.S. troops were killed and four Americans were wounded Tuesday when an improvised explosive device detonated near the city of Ghazni, south of Kabul, the U.S.-led coalition said. The wounded, which included three troops and one contractor, were evacuated and are receiving medical care.

The names of the slain troops were being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to Pentagon policy.

The deaths bring to 13 the number of U.S. troops killed in Afghansitan this year.

This story will be updated.

