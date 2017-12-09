Taliban kill 3 Afghan soldiers in attack on checkpoint
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 9, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says Taliban insurgents have killed three Afghan soldiers in an attack on a checkpoint.
Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor of the eastern Ghazni province, says two other soldiers were wounded in the attack early Saturday. He says eight insurgents were killed and more than 10 others were wounded.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the fighters were able to overrun the checkpoint and seize weapons and ammunition.
The Taliban has stepped up its attacks on Afghan security forces in recent years, seizing control of several districts across the country.
