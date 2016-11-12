Taliban claim attack that kills 4 at US base in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — Four people were killed and more than a dozen injured in an attack on the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, NATO said Saturday.

The Taliban claimed that one of their militants who worked at the base had blown himself up.

The incident, coming two days after a suicide bombing that targeted the German Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif, highlights the growing insecurity in Afghanistan nearly two years after international combat operations formally ended.

NATO, which leads the Resolute Support mission that trains and advises Afghan forces, did not immediately reveal the nationalities of those killed or injured.

The Taliban said in a statement that one of their members, Hafiz Mohammad Parwani, had been working undercover on the base and had planned the attack over the past four months.

Parwani blew himself up when many soldiers were doing their morning exercises, the insurgent group said.

Abdul Shukour Qudoosi, the governor of Parwan province’s Bagram district, said the blast was “huge” and could be heard by Afghans living outside the heavily fortified airfield, situated some 35 miles north of Kabul, the capital. “It shook the whole district,” he said.

Qudoosi said that as of Saturday afternoon officials were trying to determine how the bomber was able to sneak such a large amount of explosives past the security checks at the base. He said he believed non-Afghan forces suffered most of the casualties.

“To the family and friends of those who lost their lives today, we share your loss and our thoughts are with you,” Gen. John W. Nicholson, U.S. Army commander of Resolute Support, said in a statement.

“To those who target coalition forces, (Afghan forces) and Afghan civilians, Resolute Support and U.S. Forces Afghanistan will continue to pursue our train, advise and assist mission to help our partners create a better Afghanistan,” Nicholson said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in a Twitter posting, also expressed condolences.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on Thursday that targeted the German Consulate in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif. Afghan officials said at least four civilians were killed and more than 120 others were injured in that attack.

Taliban insurgents, who are attempting to overthrow Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government and expel foreign forces, have stepped up attacks in recent months and are threatening six of the country’s provincial capitals. The group is said to control more territory now than at any time since 2001, when a U.S.-led invasion removed them from power.

In December, a Taliban suicide bomber on a motorcycle killed six U.S. soldiers near Bagram Air Field in one of the deadliest attacks on foreign forces in 2015.

wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @PhillipWellman

