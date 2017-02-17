Taliban attack kills 5 police officers in east, Afghan official says

KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan provincial official says the Taliban have stormed several Afghan security posts in eastern Kunar province, killing five police officers.

Provincial governor, Waheedullah Kalimzai, says the daring attacks early on Friday morning lasted nearly two hours and were apparently coordinated but the police, aided by other security officials, managed to repel the attackers and drove the insurgents from the area.

Kalimzai says another police officer is missing after the attack.

He says the Taliban used heavy machine guns and explosive devises in the assault. Kalimzai also added that the Afghan police killed several Taliban fighters.

Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province borders Pakistan. Insurgency groups are considered to have a strong presence in this area.

