Taliban attack kills 5 in northern village, Afghan official says

KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban insurgents attacked a village in northern Faryab province on Wednesday, killing five members of the local police force, an Afghan security official said.

Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said after a surprise early morning attack, the Taliban gained control of the village, located in the Shirin Tagab district, he added. Five insurgents were also killed and two others were wounded in the battle.

Qari Yusouf Ahamdi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In neighboring Jawzjan province, insurgents abducted about 50 local farmers in Darzab district.

Mohammad Reza Ghafori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the tribal elders are trying to secure their release. He added that the motive behind the kidnapping isn't yet clear.

The Taliban have not made any statements on the abducted farmers.

In another report, three people — an Afghan army soldier and two civilians — were killed in two separate attacks in eastern Laghman province, according to Sarhadi Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor.

First, a roadside bomb against an army convoy killed one and wounded seven soldiers in Alishing district, said Zwak. Two civilians were killed in the same district when a rocket fired and struck a civilian house, he added.

