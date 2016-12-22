Taliban attack home of Afghan lawmaker in capital, killing 8
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 22, 2016
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan police say gunmen have stormed the home of a lawmaker in the capital, killing eight people and leaving the parliamentarian wounded after he jumped from the roof to escape.
The Taliban claimed the attack, which began late Wednesday, saying they targeted a meeting of military officials.
Police officer Sadiq Muradi says the gunmen attacked the house of Mir Wali, a lawmaker from the restive southern Helmand province. They battled his guards for several hours, eventually killing eight people, including family members, friends and members of his security detail. Three attackers were killed.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack.
Afghan men inspect the remains of their belongings at the house of parliament member Mir Wali in the aftermath of gunmen's attack late Wednesday in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Afghan police say gunmen have stormed the home of the lawmaker in the capital, killing several people and leaving the parliamentarian wounded after he jumped from the roof to escape.
