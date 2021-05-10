Taliban announces three-day cease-fire to mark Eid holiday

Flags fly over a cemetery in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, a majority Shiite district in the west part of Kabul, Afghanistan, where numerous funerals took place after an attack Saturday, May 8, 2021 on a school there.

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban announced a three-day cease-fire Monday to mark this week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, following weeks of heavy bloodshed across Afghanistan.

The holiday marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and is expected to begin Wednesday or Thursday when the next new moon is observed.

“All Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are instructed to halt all offensives operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid,” the group said in a statement. “But if the enemy conducts any assault or attack against you during these days, stand ready to robustly protect and defend yourselves and your territory.”

News of the cease-fire came after more than 60 people were killed Saturday in an attack outside a girls’ school in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, the deadliest attack in Afghanistan in over a year.

The government blamed the Taliban for the violence, but the group denied any involvement. The local Islamic State affiliate claimed past attacks in the neighborhood, which is largely populated by ethnic Shiite Hazaras.

Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters have also intensified in the past week around Lashkar Gah, the capital of southern Helmand province, one of several flashpoints testing Afghan troops as international forces withdraw their remaining troops from the country.

The Afghan government did not immediately say whether it also would observe a cease-fire over Eid.

Separate government and Taliban cease-fires to mark the same holiday were successful in 2018, with some insurgents at the time entering cities and posing for selfies with residents. It was the first time during the nearly two-decade war that both sides laid down their arms, proving that Taliban leaders were capable of stopping their followers from fighting at the time.

Since then, the government has repeatedly called on the group to observe a permanent cease-fire. Kabul has said a cease-fire would help facilitate peace talks that began in Qatar in September but have so far yielded no substantial results.

Despite the slow progress of the peace process, U.S.-led international forces officially began fully withdrawing from Afghanistan on May 1. The final 2,500-3,500 U.S. soldiers and roughly 7,000 NATO partner forces will leave by Sept. 11, President Joe Biden and allied leaders have said.

The Taliban will celebrate Eid with Afghanistan “on the verge of attaining complete freedom and independence,” Taliban leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada said in a separate statement Sunday.

“We assure the entire nation that following the end of occupation, we shall have an Afghan-inclusive Islamic system,” Akhundzada said.

wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @pwwellman