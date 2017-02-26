Syrian warplanes pound rebel-held area in central city
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 26, 2017
BEIRUT -- Syrian opposition activists say government warplanes are pounding a rebel-held neighborhood in the central city of Homs, killing at least three and wounding dozens.
Sunday's airstrikes came a day after the al-Waer neighborhood was subjected to more than 40 air raids that killed and wounded dozens.
The airstrikes appear to be in retaliation for militant attacks in the city on Saturday that killed a senior security officer and at least 31 others.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the al-Waer-based activist Bebars al-Talawy said the airstrikes killed three people.
The Observatory said that in addition to the airstrikes, al-Waer is being subjected to shelling.
The swift, high-profile attacks against the Military Intelligence and State Security offices were claimed by an al-Qaida-linked insurgent coalition known as the Levant Liberation Committee.
