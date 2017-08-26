Syrian state news reporter killed covering battle with Islamic State
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 26, 2017
DAMASCUS, Syria -- The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency says one of its correspondents was killed while covering clashes between government forces and the Islamic State group.
SANA says Mohammed Nasr, 34, was killed in the northern province of Raqqa on Saturday, without giving further details.
Syria, which has been mired in a complex civil war for more than six years, is one of the most dangerous places for journalists. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says 14 were killed in 2016 alone. The latest death brings this year's toll to four.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
2 football coaches reassigned after teen dies during log-carrying drill used by SEALs
Trump's Afghanistan huddle ends without decisions announced
USAREUR commander honored at Poland's military parade; protesters removed
Could hackers be behind the US Navy collisions?
Remains of 3 Marines killed in Osprey crash near Australia recovered
No plans to ‘dial back’ joint US-South Korean war games, Dunford says