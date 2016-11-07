Syrian Kurds push ahead in their offensive toward Raqqa
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 7, 2016
BEIRUT — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian fighters are clashing with Islamic State militants north of Raqqa in Syria, a day after announcing the start of a campaign to liberate the city from the extremist group.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says fighting was underway on Monday north of Raqqa between IS and members of a coalition of Kurdish and Arab fighters known as the Syria Democratic Forces.
SDF says its fighters destroyed a vehicle rigged with explosives in a farm north of Raqqa, de IS de facto capital.
The IS-linked Aamaq news agency says IS militants hit an SDF armored vehicle north of Raqqa with a missile, killing everyone inside.
The United States, France and Britain have said they would provide air support for the Kurdish forces' offensive on Raqqa.
This frame grab from video provided by Arab 24 network, shows officials with the U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces at a press conference in Ein Issa in northern Syria. U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian forces announced their plan Sunday to retake the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa, saying they hoped Turkey would not "interfere in internal Syrian affairs."
AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Fort Bragg Special Forces soldier dies in training exercise off Fla. coast
Filipinos in the Navy support Duterte. His US policy? Not so much
Fort Bragg brigade will deploy this winter to Iraq
Philippines' Duterte discovered this week that his actions have consequences
Pentagon: 3 American servicemembers killed in Jordan attack
Sweetheart deal seen driving product mix in commissaries