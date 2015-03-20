Syrian government refuses UN truce terms for Aleppo
By Philip Issa | | Published: November 20, 2016
BEIRUT -- The Syrian government on Sunday refused a U.N. proposal to grant the eastern districts of Aleppo autonomy as part of an approach to restore calm to the war-torn city.
Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem said the state's institutions "must be restored" to the city once militants have been expelled from the opposition-controlled eastern districts.
Speaking following a meeting with the U.N.'s Special Envoy Staffan De Mistura, al-Muallem gave no indication his government would ease its assault on Aleppo's eastern districts in a campaign that, as of Saturday, has left all hospitals serving the enclave out of service.
Al-Moallem added that Syria doesn't accept leaving some 275,000 people in east Aleppo as "hostages to 6,000 gunmen."
"We agreed on the need that terrorists should get out of east Aleppo to end the suffering of the civilians in the city," he said.
De Mistura did not make any remarks following the meeting.
At least eight children were killed in Aleppo Sunday when rockets struck a school in the contested city's government-run quarters, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported.
Syrian state news reported a teacher was also killed in the barrage that struck the al-Furqan school near the Sabeel neighborhood in Aleppo.
The Observatory said at least 37 civilians have been killed since mid-day Saturday by the government's artillery and aerial blitz on the besieged eastern enclave, where 275,000 people have been trapped with dwindling food supplies since July, according to U.N. estimates.
De Mistura warned in an interview with the U.K. newspaper The Guardian earlier this week that the government was chasing a "pyrrhic victory" in Aleppo if the government does not arrive at a political settlement with the opposition
He warned the military's unrestrained approach would drive more moderate rebels into the ranks of the Islamic State group.
Associated Press writer Albert Aji in Damascus, Syria contributed to this report.
This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Civil Defense workers and Syrian citizens inspect damage buildings after airstrikes hit the Seif al-Dawleh neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Former Navy SEAL Zinke captures 2nd term in Mont. House race
For Colorado veterans, marijuana a controversial treatment
Veterans gather outside Camp Pendleton in support of Trump
A brilliant new day for the US Capitol's dome
What the top US commander in the Middle East says about fighting Islamic State
Air Force survey: Not enough people to do the job